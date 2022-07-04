From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Chairman and Co-Chairman of the National Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Abdullahi Ganduje, on Monday, joined Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his reelection campaign.

The National Secretary of the party, Senator Iyiola Omisore, was also in the state to speak to the electorates and woo them for the reelection of the governor.

They joined Oyetola at Okuku in Odo-on Local Government for the campaign after receiving an association of commercial motorcyclists who had staged a ride to endorse Oyetola for a second term.

Speaking during the campaign, Sanwo-Olu thanked the people of the state for their support of Oyetola and appealed to them to ensure his victory in the July 16 governorship election.

He explained that they had come to the state to observe the situation and talk to the people about the need to vote for him in the coming election.

“We felt the need to come and cheer and support a worthwhile product, a man that has earned the trust and confidence of the people of Osun State. So we felt that we should come and support him because it is proper, fit, right and to also feel the mood of the state. We have seen it.

“We’ve been inside and out of the rain and with what we have seen, we’ve seen a tremendous troop the crowd from the traditional rulers, trade unions, and even religious leaders throwing weight behind Oyetola to be reelected,” Sanwo-Olu added.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, expressed optimism that Oyetola would get an overwhelming vote in the coming election.

“From what I have seen, this time around, there will be an overwhelming victory for APC in this coming election. We are appealing to the state that they must ensure a landslide victory for our party,” Ganduje stated.

The APC’s scribe, Senator Omisore, said the two governors have come to witness the campaign and they have seen the acceptability of the party in the state.

The state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, expressed joy, saying the solidarity and presence of his counterparts in Lagos and Kano have given him the courage of winning the election.

