From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has enjoined politicians to play politics according to the game and avoid anything that could threaten the peace of the state.

Oyetola who said politics should not be seen as a do-or-die affair asserted that loyalists and supporters of candidates and political parties in the state must maintain decorum and guide their public conduct before, during and after the July 16 governorship election in the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking at Osogbo Central Eid praying ground, on Monday, Oyetola promised that his administration would leave no stone unturned to maintain the already instituted atmosphere of peace reigning in the state.

He emphasized the need for citizens to be the vanguards of peace and reflect the same in their private and public conduct, saying that the State needs to guard and sustain its peace more than before, as the gubernatorial and general elections draw near.

According to him, peace is the sine qua non to development and nothing can substitute peace as it remains the only factor through which all that is good most especially real development can happen to the conduct of her people.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I want to enjoin my fellow politicians to play according to the rule. Politics is not a do-or-die affair; there should be decorum in the way we do the campaigns. We should allow peace to reign and eschew anything capable of threatening the existing peace of our State,” Oyetola stated.

He enjoined Muslims to continue to have the fear of God, obey His Commandments and be their brother’s keepers.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animasahun congratulated Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year Eid-el-Fitr just as he charged them to always obey the commandments of Allah.

He also prayed to Allah to grant the Governor his heart desires, especially as he prepares to face the election, come July 16.