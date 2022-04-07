From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, said he has absolute trust in God and people of the state to win July 16 governorship election.

Oyetola said this during an engagement meeting with members of the Plant Caterpillar Operators Association of Nigeria, Osun Chapter, organised by the State’s Civic Engagement Office in Osogbo on Thursday.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, the governor said his faith in God regarding his reelection remains unwavering noting that “it is God that gives power.”

Oyetola, who noted that he is not worried about campaign of calumny by the opposition parties ahead of the election, saying he would not allow that to derail him from fulfilling his promises to the citizens.

The governor said that with God on his side and the masses, he had been putting smiles on their faces through series of developmental programmes and policies, his reelection is non-negotiable.

Oyetola noted that despite the paucity of funds, the state is still attending to its financial obligations especially on issue of salaries, pensions, improved security and other social amenities.

“This will not fail even after my reelection because that is the covenant I made with God and the masses.

“My faith in God and the good people of Osun in respect of my reelection is unshaken.

“I have kept the promises I made with the good people of the state, as well as the covenant I made with God to uphold my oath of office.

“Victory for me and my party, the All Progressives Congress is sure because

It is God that gives power and his appointment is not negotiable”, he said.

The governor, who commended the the people of the state for their supports and prayers for his administration, said he will never stop doing what will put smiles on their faces.

Oyetola, however, urged them to protect their Permanent Voter Cards and use the same to support him during the election.

“You can testify with what we have done and still doing in the area of infrastructure, health, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, prompt payment of salaries and pensions, among others.

“We will continue doing this and many more by the time we come back with your support, he added.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Mr Jimoh Taofeek, commended the governor for embarking on programmes and policies that is of great benefits to the masses.

Taofeek, who noted that the governor had touched every sectors in the state despite paucity of fund, said members of the association would support his reelection.