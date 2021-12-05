From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has stated that his main focus is to give dividends of democracy to the good people who elected him into the office.

He said service to the people should be paramount to every responsible government because that will determine its fate when election is held.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye during an edition of the state rural engagement program held at Ajeoku, Tafia, Kajola other rural communities of Obokun East LCDA.

Oyetola, who assured that he would not spare any effort in advancing the pace of good governance which his administration has instituted for the masses, emphasising further that people of the state remain solidly behind him and would return him to office in the next poll.

He noted that he would never be distracted by political machinations, but keep focusing on quality service delivery to the people, saying the will of God will always prevail through the popular support of the people who have been the centerpiece of his administration.

Oyetola said, “in the last three years, the current administration has improved the social wellbeing of our people through the revitalization of some general hospitals and over 300 primary health centres out of 332, as well as the construction of 120-bed ward and doctors’ quarters at the state specialist hospital, Asubiaro. This is in addition to the execution of health insurance scheme to give quality and affordable healthcare delivery to the people.

“To improve the state transport system, we are rehabilitating road networks across the nine federal constituencies of the state, while we have already constructed and rehabilitated roads like Ada-Igbajo road, Osogbo-Kelebe-Iragbiji road, and Akindeko-Awosuru link road via Adejumo Street with Oremeji spur, Akinlade Street, Adewale Street with loop to WAEC road all in Osogbo; Army Barack (Ede)-Ara-Ejigbo township road, Moro-Yakoyo-Ipetumodu-Asipa- Ife/Ibadan Expressway Junction Road and Ereja Roundabout-Ereguru-Isaare-Oke Oye-Sabo (Irojo)-Ilesa/Akure Expressway Junction, Iloro/Aganun/Abiri road, Itaasin (St. Stephen Church)-Our Lady School-Police Divisional Headquarters, Famia Road, Nike Gallery-Ido-Osun Township airport with palace spur, Ikirun-Eko-Ende Road and Gbogan Township Road to mention but a few among several others.

“Equally, Olaiya flyover in the state capital is 85 percent complete; an infrastructural provision to reduce the current traffic hassles in the area which will also help contain the offshoot of the current administration’s drive towards sustainable industrialization, while efforts are being expended on the continuation of projects inherited from the last administration.

“Because of our quest for rapid infrastructural development, we have concluded the plan to start constructing and rehabilitating roads in areas like Iree, Inisa, Ife, Ijesa Land, Osogbo, Olorunda, Irepodun, Orolu, Oba Ile and Oba Oke, and Ikire; among other critical roads that will be considered as the state financial base improves; while this does not exclude our collaborative efforts with the Federal Government to complete the state airport.

“As a matter of fact, we have been committed to human development and capacity building by empowering nothing less than 18,000 youths through various schemes, as well as execution of several social intervention programs for the socially vulnerable. Salaries and pensions are fully paid as at when due.

“Other important sectors like agriculture, mining and tourism are being developed to give an appreciable level of boost to the state economic index”, he said.

Also speaking at the program, the overall APC leader in Obokun Local Government, Chief Jumoke Ogunkeyede appreciated the governor for his laudable performance, while he commended him for his ingenuity in reaching out to the grassroots and urged the people not to relent in giving their maximum supports to his administration.

Others at the program include APC chieftain, Alhaji Nasiru Komolafe; Chairman Obokun Local Government, Hon. Ogundipe Maruf and his counterpart in the East LCDA, Hon. Saliu Bello; among other political functionaries.