Spokesman of the Senate, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, on Thursday said no amount of propaganda and gang-up against the incumbent Governor of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola would see the light of day.

He said the party had put in place strong mechanisms and internal structures around the governor to ensure his emergence not only at the primary but also at the next governorship election.

Bashiru noted that the re-election of Oyetola was God’s project that could not be upturned by mere mortals. This is even as he warned political detractors and interlopers against heating up the polity as election draws near.

The Senate spokesman, who is the Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District spoke in Igbajo, Boluwaduro Local Government, during the inauguration of 13.15km Ada-Igbajo road reconstructed by Governor Oyetola after 33 years of neglect. Bashiru, who called on those aspiring for one political office or the other to nurture their ambition with caution, politeness and tread softly, said the majority of the party’s loyalists were solidly behind Oyetola re-election.

He challenged those who want to contest against the governor at the party’s primary to do so with civility and stop maligning his personality, saying such an act will rather earn them disgrace and hatred, not empathy.