Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and Ogunsua of Modakeke, Moses Oyediran, have lauded Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, for keeping to his electoral promises despite the inherent socio-economic realities.

The traditional rulers also threw their weights behind the governor, saying they have no reason not to support his ambition for second term as he has made them, the people of the state, and particularly their subjects proud through his people-oriented policies and programmes that have impacted positively on the lives of the masses.

This is even as Governor Oyetola declared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was ready for whatever mode of primary that might be adopted by the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, for the conduct of the governorship on February 19.

Oyetola had, on Monday, formally received his nomination form earlier purchased for him by his associates to contest for second term in the next governorship election in the state.

Speaking in his palace, Ooni applauded Governor Oyetola for walking his talk and for his faithfulness to his electoral promises.

Ogunwusi, who was represented by Obalufe of Ile-Ife, Oba Idowu Adediwura, said the Oduduwa kingdom was solidly behind the governor.

He appreciated the good works the governor has been doing to transform the state since assumption of office, just as he expressed confidence that the people would reciprocate his gesture by returning him for a second term.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The traditional ruler, who appealed to the Governor not to be deterred or distracted, called on the governor to continue his good works.

He identified some intra-city roads that needed urgent intervention, saying fixing those roads would help to complement the ongoing and already completed infrastructure in the ancient town.

At the Ooni’s palace, Governor Oyetola said: “I am very happy to be here today. I am very sure if Baba Kabiyesi were to be fully aware that we were coming, he would have managed to be here. But I am glad we met all of you here. I have listened to all you have said in terms of other things you want us to do.”

In the same vein, Oba Oyediran assured the governor of maximum support and cooperation, saying the entire Modakeke town would stop at nothing to re-elect him.

The monarch said his subjects are pleased with him and are committed to progressive cause because of his prompt and timely socio-economic interventions aimed at changing the face of the town.