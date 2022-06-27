From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, on Monday, tutored voters on how to cast their votes in the upcoming July 16 governorship election.

He urged the voters to double their presence at the campaign ground on Election Day and reelect him for the second term.

Addressing supporters and members of the party in Modakeke Ife East and Ipetumodu Ife North Local Government Areas, Oyetola urged them to go and collect their Permanent Voters’ Card (PDP).

“Make sure you get to your polling units early on the election day. Carefully and lightly place your inked finger in front of the APC logo,” the governor stated.

“If you’re yet to obtain your PVCs, please get them. Your great number at this scene will be very helpful in the poll. APC deserves your vote, vote for APC again,” he added.

The Director-General, Campaign council for Oyetola, Senator Ajibola Basiru, warned those trying to import external voters to have a rethink, saying whoever tries it risks jail.

“Anyone that is not on the voter’s register of a particular polling unit and comes there will be nabbed by security agents. Those saying that they will come with external voters from anywhere, tell them that they are going to jail,” he said.

“After the accreditation, then you will be given your ballot paper. Use your index finger to thumbprint on the ballot paper. After voting, be patient, don’t be in a haste to leave. God will not allow them to steal our ballot boxes.

“Let them announce the number of people that were accredited and the number of votes that will be sent through the device which will go to the collation centre,” Basiru added.