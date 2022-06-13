From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, has directed his supporters across the 332 wards in the state to embark on house-to-house campaigns as a way to further create awareness for the party in the July 16 gubernatorial election.

He also enjoined PDP members across the state to swing into action by evolving ways of entrenching the party in all areas of the state to ensure victory in the coming election.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In a statement issued by his Media Office and made available to our correspondent on Monday, Babayemi said, “we want to implore all our supporters and PDP members across Osun State to commence man-to-man and house-to-house campaigns so as to further firmly establish our party, especially as we are preparing to go into the election,” he added.

He said the ultimate success of the party at the gubernatorial polls, should be the concern of well-meaning members of the party both within and outside the state.

According to him, the people of the state would not forgive toy and its leaders if the opportunity offered by the coming election was allowed to slip by for whatever reason.

“Our people have suffered enough under the administration of All Progressives Congress (APC) and as such, anything short of rescuing them through the ballot on July 16, will be a great disservice to them,” Babayemi stated.

He admonished political parties and stakeholders that would be participating in the election to caution their supporters against igniting a crisis capable of worsening the situation in the state.

“We should endeavour to make our campaigns issue-based. We can’t force ourselves on the people. Through our intended programmes, we should sell ourselves; issue-based, we should avoid resorting to violence, maiming and killings just because we want to serve. More importantly, the people should freely be allowed to vote for the party of their choice,” he added.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .