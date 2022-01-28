The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, okayed the Osun State Screening Committee and Appeal Panel reports which cleared all the six governorship aspirants.

National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, stated this in a statement titled: “PDP slates activities for Osun governorship primary.”

“The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, at its 544th meeting on January 26, 2022, after a careful consideration, approved the Osun State Screening Committee and Appeal Panel reports which cleared all the six governorship aspirants.”

Bature said the party’s primary elections to pick a flag bearer for the July governorship election would hold on Monday, March 7, 2022 ahead of the July 16 governorship poll.

However, the Party outlined activities ahead of the primary. They include the Osun State stakeholders’ meeting with the NWC holding in Abuja on February 1, 2022, ward congresses to elect 3-man ad-hoc ward delegates holding on February 16 – 17, 2022, and local government congresses to elect one national delegate per local government and person living with disability, holding on February 26, 2022.

