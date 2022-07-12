From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has warned that the police will not allow anyone, no matter how highly placed, to truncate Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State.

This is just as he disclosed that 21,000 personnel would be deployed for the election.

He stated this at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stakeholders meeting held with heads of service chiefs, governorship candidates and traditional rulers in Osogbo, the state capital.

He said no one will be allowed to wear any cloth, emblem or colour that signifies any political parties in the polling units.

“No person is allowed to move around with security details around the polling units. Indeed, the appropriate directive has been given for the withdrawal of details around politically exposed persons.

“Everyone is enjoined to vote and return to their respective houses within approved perimeters of the polling centres.

“No one is allowed to move about from one polling unit to another as there will be restrictions on movement on the day of the election.

“Only INEC accredited election monitors, and observers are permitted to move around for election monitoring and they must all wear their INEC accreditation tags.

Only accredited journalists are allowed to cover the election. Vote-buying or any inducement is not allowed and remains a very serious offence.

“Praise singing, dancing, and drumming around the vicinity are not allowed around the polling units. Vehicles branded with any political parties should not be deployed for any election assignment.

“Selling of alcoholic beverages around the polling smooth, or collation centres are banned.

Anybody who causes violence around polling units or threatens public peace in any manner before, during and after an election shall be apprehended and dealt with according to law,” he added.

