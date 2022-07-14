From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Ahead of the Saturday governorship election in Osun State, hotels in Osogbo, the state capital, had been occupied.

Checks by our correspondent revealed that some expensive hotels in the town were occupied by politicians and international observers.

Some reporters, broadcast televisions and bloggers have stormed the state for the election and they have booked hotels ahead of their arrival.

The chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed that

87 observer groups (79 domestic and 8 international) deploying a total of 7,790 field observers have been accredited for the election.

He said, “similarly, 94 media organisations (92 national and 2 international) deploying 624 journalists have been accredited to cover the election.”

Meanwhile, some journalists were not captured by the data provided by INEC as the commission also did manual accreditation for those that are missing in the captured figure.

Similarly, queues have returned to some major petrol stations that are selling the official price of N165 per litre. Others are selling between N180 and N195.