From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta, Chief Tunde Badmus, has advised voters to refuse inducement in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State.

The business tycoon spoke to Journalists in his residence, Osogbo, on Saturday, while hosting friends and families for the Eid celebration.

He expressed optimism that the best candidate will emerge in the governorship election saying thuggery and ballot snatching would not work.

“We have noticed the massive mobilization of security men to Osun. The election is going to be led by DIG, AIGs, and CPs. In Osun, we are not used to thuggery. If not the last administration that raised the hope of some boys that they call different names, and that has died down.

“We thank God that the snatching of ballot boxes has reduced. The thugs will not be useful in the coming election.

“See and buy may not also work again because when the politicians design a way, you will see that the INEC will also find a way to frustrate it. There is no room for you to go to the polling booth with a camera again. So, whoever gives you money, it is not seen and bought again. There is no way you can show your ballot paper to anyone.

“I will advise them to refuse inducement and vote in line with their conscience, that’s the only way we can frustrate see and buy, they will attempt vote buying because they believe they’re investing.

“Politicians who want to buy a vote may administer the oath to ensure that they are voted for, after payment but the oath doesn’t work!

“Osun has already decided where the 2022 vote will go when they reacted to the outburst of an opinion leader in the state. Leaders must be careful of what to utter during elections.

“We have a lot of educated people in Osun and that is why they have been advocating to vote rightly on July 16th. I am very sure and confident that the right candidate will emerge because all the machinery that use to check the possible outcome has predicted that the right candidate will emerge,” Badmus added.