Governor Adegboyega of Osun has said that those parading themselves as members of The Osun Progressives (TOP) are not speaking the mind of his predecessor and Interior Minister, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

He said that having worked for the success of his predecessor for eight years, there was no reason Aregbosola would not support him.

Oyetola made these known at the weekend while featuring on a Live Radio Interview as part of the activities commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the creation of Osun.

Specifically, the Governor was asked about the activities of some chieftains of the party parading themselves as TOP and claiming to be Aregbesola’s loyalists.

The group had recently given indication that its members were likely not to endorse the Governor for another term. But the Governor said: “I’m not too sure that the people that have been saying that are saying his (Aregbesola’s) mind. I believe he is my brother and I believe at any point in time, he wants my success because I worked very hard for eight years for his own success as well.

“If people are saying that (that they won’t support me) I’m not too sure they are telling the story from his heart. He remains my brother. They are not speaking his mind. Like I said, I don’t see why he would not be willing to support me if the people say they want me.”

Oyetola further added: “Talking about issue of second term, my attitude is to deliver on what I am currently doing. I don’t want to be distracted. It is service to the people. If the people believe that they want me to continue, so be it. It is not a desperate situation.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.