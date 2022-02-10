Traditional rulers in Osun have given their support to the re-election bid of Gov. Gboyega Oyetola.

They said the governor would be massively voted in the July 16 governorship election to serve the state for another four years.

The traditional rulers spoke during the “Strategic Engagement Tour” to Obokun/ Oriade Federal Constituency on Wednesday.

Speaking in his palace in Obokun town, Oba Festus Awogboro, the Alademure of Obokun, urged the governor not to allow political fraudsters and power-hungry individuals to deter him from taking the State to the promised land.

Oba Awogboro described Oyetola as a seasoned administrator and financial guru, saying he remains the best to lead the state at the moment in view of the socio-economic and security challenges confronting the nation, which Osun is not an exception.

He said, “You were here in 2018 to seek for our support and we thank God that you didn’t disappoint us.

“You have matched up with our expectations in all ramifications. We thank you for all you have done to keep the State safe and to ensure smooth sailing of the ship of the state. “We are not ingrates, we are grateful to you. We thank you for all you are doing, particularly your keen interest and passion about our welfare and well-being. Indeed, your administration is taking good care of us,” he said.

Also Speaking in his palace, Elegboro of Ijebu-Jesa, Oba Moses Agunsoye, appreciated the governor for his prompt response to issues, particularly things that concern the people of his domain. Oba Agunsoye, who disclosed that the traditional rulers in the local government area were solidly behind the governor, said, “We will not disappoint you because you didn’t disappoint us. “You have done well. You are a listening governor. There has been a remarkable improvement in all sectors of the economy, particularly in the area of security in our domains. “We thank you for giving us purposeful leadership. We are proud of you and we will continue to support you. You are governing Osun as expected and we pray God to continue to grant you all your heart desires,” he added. Other traditional rulers in attendance who spoke also pledged their loyalty and support for the governor.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State, Mr Gboyega Famodun, urged the party loyalists to get prepared for the Feb. 19 governorship primary election and work to ensure the emergence of the governor.

In his response, Gov. Oyetola expressed gratitude to the royal fathers and supporters of the party for their firmness and resilience.

The governor, who was presented with ‘sword’ by the leadership and members of Oriade Local Government Area, said he was confident in the efficacy of sword and what it symbolises as an object of victory and conquest.

He urged the party loyalists to begin to spread the gospel of good work of his administration and mobilise the electorate to support and vote for the ruling party.(NAN)