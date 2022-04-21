From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Osogbo

Ahead of the July 16 governorship election in Osun State, the governorship candidate of the Action People’s Party (APP), Mr Adeolu Adebayo, has called on the people of the state to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the party has failed the state in the last 12 years of its administration.

Adebayo who spoke in Oyan, Odo-Otin Local Government Area of the state during a familiarization tour of the area and presentation of gifts to elderly people in the council area, said the APC government has failed to provide solutions to the problems confronting the people of the state.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He said the APC government of Mr Rauf Aregbesola and that of the present administration failed in their bid to ameliorate the sufferings of the masses.

However, he assured that his government will right all the wrongs of the previous administrations in the state if elected, saying that he will focus more on the development of the agricultural sector which he said it’s capable of improving the economy of the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He said the state is blessed with valuable economic resources including arable land, tourist centres and mineral resources, which if we’ll develop can transform the state’s economy within a short period of time.

Adebayo who called on the people of the state to support his ambition said his party, the APP has welfarist programmes that other political parties lack, adding that the interest of the masses is paramount to him and his party.

He said he is determined to transform the economy of the state from a “civil service state to becoming the economic nerve centre of the country.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Also, he challenged the state Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola to account for the allocations received so far since he assumed office in 2018, just as he demanded an accurate debt profile of the state.