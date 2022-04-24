From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has said keeping to the promises he made to the people of the state in the last three and half years of his administration within the limited resources will give him victory in the forthcoming July 16 governorship election in the state.

The governor said this during an engagement programme organized by the State’s Civic Engagement Centre with the Association of Master Bakers Osun Chapter in Osogbo, on Sunday.

Oyetola, who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said that the masses could testify to his achievements in all areas, which would make the support his re-election.

The governor, who noted that he would continue to focus on quality service delivery to the people, said that the will of God would prevail through the popular support of the people.

Oyetola said that with the available meagre resources accrued to the state, he had turned the economy of the state around positively for the benefit of those who elected him.

The governor, who described the masses as the pillar of his administration since its e inception, said he would continue to make sacrifices that will make life more comfortable for them.

Oyetola also said he remains the candidate to beat in the election, adding that Osun belong to the progressiv and nothing can change the status quo.

“My re-election is God’s project because the masses are behind me and they will return me to office in the next election.

“I kept the promises I made with the good people of the state within the limited resources and I know that they will keep p date with me on the election day.

“I will not in any way relax in my second term in office b rather continue to build on the solid foundation we had laid”, he said.

Oyetola appealed to members of the association who are yet to pick their Permanent Voter Cards at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office to do so and use the same to support his re-election.

He said he would continue to provide the enabling environment for the growth and expansion of their businesses.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Bakare Ganiyu, commended the governor for various developmental projects in the state.

Ganiyu promised that members of the association would support the re-election bid of the governor for his administration to continue with the good works.