Former Osun State Deputy Speaker, Hon Nike Omoworare, has described the 2022 governorship ambition of Hon Lasun Yusuf, deputy speaker of House of Representatives as an effort in futility, and advised the former lawmaker to close ranks with the Governor Oyetola for a better Osun State.

Omoworare, a former senior aide to Hon Lasun Yusuf, said except those who were chasing shadow, the political reality in Osun was the emergence of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for second term during the 2022 governorship election.

Omoworare said this while reacting to the recent declaration of Hon Lasun to contest for the Osun State governorship election in 2022, declaring that Oyetola stood the best chance to win the election with the massive support he was enjoying from the All Progressive Congress (APC) members and the people of the state.

The pioneer Osun deputy speaker who was a close ally of Lasun Yusuf while he was deputy speaker, said she supported Lasun Yusuf in 2018, but as a political realist who wants the development of the state, Governor Oyetola deserves the second term.

“Lasun Yusuf can never defeat Oyetola in any election; his temperament alone is a strong factor against him not to talk of the excellent performance of Mr Governor. Oyetola of 2018 is different from Oyetola of 2021; he has been widely accepted by the people of the state with his cool, calm and resourceful posture.

“He has successfully balanced and stablised the state economically and politically; he stands the best chance to win election and that is why we are all standing by him. Just a few days ago, he awarded another set of roads in my city, Ile-Ife, I am very confident that he will emerge for a second term.”

