From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has apprehended three teenagers for allegedly hacking into the account of their victim and transfered N352,100 illegally.

The state Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, told Journalists in Osogbo, the state capital, at the weekend, that the suspects conspired to commit the purported crime.

He said the suspects, Emmanuel David (19), Chubuike Ogbonna (16) and Jesse Izedi (16), withdrew the amount from a Union Bank account of their victims to an account number 100047892 which was later traced to the suspects.

Olokode disclosed that that the suspects were arrested on 11th February, 2022 at Ojoo area, Lagos state.

The suspect who confessed to have played different role in hacking the account of their victim, said they shared the proceed according to the role played by individuals.

While David was the team lead that brought the deal, Izedi confessed that he explained how to get the pin from the date of birth of their victim and it worked.

Izedi said, “he told me he has an account and I told him how to get the pin from the date of birth. He guessed the pin and he got it. He gave me N10,000.”

Ogbonna who confessed that his account was used to collect the money, said “he gave me N37,000.”

They said their parents have refunded the money.