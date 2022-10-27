From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Thursday confirmed that five persons were shot during the protest that greeted the announcement and installation of Prince Olalekan Yunusa Akadiri as the new Akirun of Ikirun in Ifelodun Local Government of the state.

The state government in line with the order of the court ratified the candidature of Akadiri on Wednesday at the state executive meeting.

The announcement sparked protest in the community as the Gboleru ruling house kicked against the announcement.

The spokesperson of the police command in the state, Yemisi Opalola, said the injuries sustained by the gun victims were not life-threatening.

She said the police have not made any arrests but normalcy has returned to the community.

She said, “they were shot during the protest, but peace has returned to the town now.

“It started on Wednesday after the state government announced a new Oba for Ikirun, and some youths were said to have stormed the streets in protest.

“The DCP operation led the team to the town. Those shots are responding to treatment. No arrest made so far. Normalcy has returned,” Opalola stated.