No fewer than 700 residents of Osun have benefitted from the free surgical operation organised by the Osun State Government commemorate the one year anniversary of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The patients with various ailments ranging from hydrocelle; lipoma; breast lumps and other minor surgeries were operated on across the three senatorial districts.

The exercise started in Iwo, headquarters of Osun West Senatorial District, on Wednesday where 175 patients were operated and given necessary drugs.

Afterward, the exercise was taken to Ilesa, headquarters of Osun East on Friday, November 22, where 182 surgical patients were operated.

Also, over 300 surgical patients had registered and are expected to be operated on today in Osogbo, the Osun Central senatorial headquarters.

Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu, said the free medical mission and treatment were put together to mark the first year anniversary of Governor Oyetola in office.

Isamotu, who described the exercise as timely reiterated government’s commitment to the promotion of quality and healthy living.

He said the Ministry of Health with the support of the governor would continue to ensure free healthcare delivery at all levels.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health, Siji Olamiju, noted that the initiative was conceptualised in furtherance of Governor Oyetola’s ‘good health for all’ initiative.

He commended the administration of Governor Oyetola for the procurement of adequate drugs and other health facilities across the hospitals in the state.