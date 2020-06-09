Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has commended the members and leadership of the state House of Assembly for demonstrating patriotism, forthrightness, and commitment since its inauguration.

He also lauded the 7th Assembly for supporting the other two arms of government particularly the Executive without compromising its independence in the last one year.

The governor attributed some of the remarkable achievements of the administration to the unalloyed cooperation of the House in particular and the judiciary in general.

The governor stated this on Tuesday during the special plenary session organised by the House to commemorate its first anniversary at the House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo.

Oyetola who described the House as a critical partner of government in its resolve to lift Osun out of economic quagmire with its support for the state’s Economic and Investment Summit, said his administration admired the monumental achievements and people-oriented legislation the House had delivered in the last one year.

He also acknowledged the huge support enjoyed from the House during the period of security challenges occasioned by the national insecurity and the tremendous efforts it made to give legal backing to the establishment of the regional security outfit, the Amotekun corps.

He said: “From its inauguration till today, the 7th Assembly has left no one in doubt about its focus and vision: rendering selfless and stellar services to the people. Our state admires the monumental achievements and people-oriented legislation this noble House has delivered in the last one year.”

“The executive has enjoyed a robust relationship with this Honourable Assembly with neither arm compromising its role, integrity and independence. As a government, we owe the successful delivery of our Development Agenda, which is our pact with the people to the unalloyed cooperation of this distinguished House, and on behalf of the executive, I thank the House for their tremendous cooperation,” he added.

The Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, extolled the genuineness and purposeful leadership exhibited by the administration of Governor Oyetola since the inception. He also applauded the state government for promoting harmonious relationship between the three arms of government in the state. Owoeye, who described the achievements of the House in the last one year as unprecedented, said the Assembly had passed several bills to impact positively on the lives of the citizens. He maintained that, the House has been working round the clock to ensure quality legislation in all ramifications for the betterment of the citizenry. He added that the Assembly had successfully delivered quality legislation and ensured effective oversight; accountable and democratic assembly; electronic parliament, effective public engagement and legislative research centre.

Speaking further, Oyetola noted:

“I bring hearty congratulations from the other two arms of government and the good people of Osun state to the leadership and members of this distinguished House of Assembly on this auspicious occasion of its first year anniversary.

“In particular, I want to appreciate the House for its understanding during these hard times, especially during the raging Coronavirus pandemic. Apart from institutional support, the members of the House demonstrated a huge sense of responsibility by distributing palliatives to the poor and the needy across the state.

“The huge support that we enjoyed from the House in the past one year that has seen us achieving modest milestones despite sore economic downturn is a pointer to the success that lies ahead of us as we prepare for post-Covid-19 uncertainties”.

Furthermore, Oyetola sought for continued legislative support and appealed to members of the House to continue to enact pro-masses laws that would aid the government to deliver good governance, development and prosperity for the people of the state.

“This first year is a foundation for a four-year team. The journey of this first year has been smooth and laudable. Let us spare no effort to build enduring bricks on this foundation in a manner that will make our intervention sustainable and be a model for our successors. We look to the future with hope, confident that we have what it takes to take Osun to the desired level in the days ahead. .

“Our shared values as espoused in the Omoluabi ethos are our most priceless sources that will see us make the right decisions and policies and follow them through during good and bad times.

“I therefore urge our Distinguished Legislators who are the representatives of the people and the closest to them to continue to mobilise them to show support and understanding as we strive to take the state out of the brink”, Oyetola added.

In their separate remarks, former Speakers of the House, Barrister Adejare Bello and Dr. Najeem Salaam, commended Governor Oyetola for keeping the House together through his focused leadership, timely and prompt support since assumption of office.

Also, speaking in turns, the members of the House commended the leadership traits of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, which they described as the hallmark of the tremendous success that the state had recorded in its over one year in office. They equally lauded the high sense of commitment and dedication to legislative duties exemplified by the leadership of the House in last one year.