From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The screening committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday disclosed that 87 aspirants have obtained forms to contest the seat of Osun State House of Assembly.

Addressing the press shortly after the enlightenment of the aspirants at the secretariat of the APC in Osogbo, the chairman of the committee, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, said the 87 aspirants are eyeing the 26 seats of the state assembly.

He said the number of aspirants that have shown intention within the APC showed how popular the party is.

According to him, 81 of the aspirants purchased their forms in Abuja while 6 others bought their forms in the state.

He said the aspirants have been tutored on the requirements to present for the screening, assuring that there would be fair and equal treatment for all the aspirants.

“There are constitutional requirements and there are party requirements, but basically, we want to be sure they are Nigerian citizens. We want to see local government certificates, they must be party members, they must be voters, and we also want to know their age, we want to see their educational qualifications, if you claim to be a doctor, you must provide a certificate to prove it.”