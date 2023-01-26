From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has appealed to women to begin mobilisation for the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Adeleke, addressing the Organising For Atiku Abubakar Development Agenda (OFAADA), during the inauguration of the group in Osogbo, on Thursday, urged the women to engage in a liberation campaign from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to him, “the women folk are very important to the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 election. Your active participation in politicking speaks volumes of your importance.

“From this moment, you are all duty bound to start promoting the good tidings Atiku’s presidency will bring to Osun and Nigeria as a whole.”

The representative of Amina Titi Abubakar, Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, urged women in the state to take the campaign to their neighbours on the importance of voting for Atiku as president in the forthcoming election.

In her address, OFAADA Coordinator Alarape Olubunmi said the group’s focus is to reach areas the presidential candidate could not reach and ensure that every Nigerian woman embraces the Atiku/Okowa project, with a view to ensuring victory for the party at the poll.

“Our project is tagged ‘Operation Call Your Neighbour’. Every woman is to go and call their neighbour. It is time to get Nigeria from APC. Atiku is the only person that can rescue Nigeria from calamities. We are distributing some cards to make calls. We want to recover Nigeria back to how it was. Recover it from insecurity and ensure quality education and healthcare for every Nigerian child,” she added.