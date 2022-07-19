From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The spokesperson to Senator Ademola Adeleke, Osun State Governor-elect, Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday described as ‘fake’ information circulating that Adeleke has reneged on his promise to clear the backlog of salaries and pensions within six months.

A statement signed and made available to our correspondent by Rasheed, said the statement credited to Adeleke during a Channels TV interview that he has copped out of his promise to workers and pensioners was fake.

Some people had alleged that Adeleke dodged the question of his promise to clear the backlog of salary and pension within six months during the TV interview.

They expressed fear that the six months promise made to the workers and pensioners would not be fulfilled because of the refusal of Adeleke to answer the question posed to him by Seun Okinbaloye on Channels TV.

But, the spokesperson for Adeleke said, “the Governor-elect explained in detail how he will source funds to meet the needs of workers including his unique promise of reviewing the issue of leakages in state finance and redirecting security votes to meet urgent state needs.

Contrary to the frustrated mind of the deceitful author,

“The Governor-elect touched on his plans for education, security, job creation, agriculture, infrastructure, debt management and other germane issues.

“To the good people of Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke reiterated his commitment to his five-point agenda as well as his readiness to serve the people with full sincerity and openness. He is not only prepared for the task ahead but has an action plan to transform his five-point agenda into reality,” Rasheed stated.