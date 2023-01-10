From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered an immediate review of the University of Ilesa established by former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

He inaugurated an ad hoc committee to review and assess the sources of funds for both capital and recurrent expenditure for the take-off of the university, saying the last administration avoided due diligence and comprehensive project report, “instead, it opted for political action on a subject that demands thorough planning, covering financial and academic forecast and provision.”

Oyetola November 23, 2022, inaugurated governing council headed by former Minister for Health, Prof Isaac Adewole, for the takeoff of academic activities in the university after its conversion from the college of education.

The ad-hoc committee inaugurated by Adeleke headed by Prof. Ashaolu Taiwo of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), was charged among others to “review and assess funding requirements for both capital and recurrent expenditures for the eventual take-off of the university.

“Engage all relevant stakeholders including the host community, trade unions, Alumni association of the college, the student body, etc, to harmonise the position for the way forward.

“Identify the gaps within the Unilesa Establishment Law and make appropriate recommendations towards its amendment to ensure adequate coverage of relevant interests for the eventual take-off of the University.

“Propose modalities for phased implementation of the University such that faculties and courses of study are matched with a funding requirement of each phase of the implementation.

“Evaluate and draw appropriate policy recommendations towards the execution of the existing obligations, assets, and liabilities of the College of Education, Ilesa to remove all impediments for the eventual take-off of the University.”