From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ALGON), Osun State Chapter, has appealed to the people of the state to reelect Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for second term to enable him continue the good works he started.

Speaking during the inspection of Olaiya flyover in Osogbo, Osun ALGON Chairman, Abiodun Idowu, expressed satisfaction over the completion of the flyover, saying that Oyetola would do more if given second chance.

Noting that the flyover was one among other infrastructures built by Oyetola’s administration, the association urged the people of the state to reciprocate by trooping out on July 16 to reelect Oyetola for governor.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The entire council chairmen of Osun state appreciate Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for creating this initiative and for getting it fulfilled, not only fulfilling but fulfilling to time and to promise. So we appreciate Mr Governor at our level by coming to see things ourselves and to pronounce the appreciation to the world.

The flyover is marvellous, fantastic because people that are conversant with this place before can testify that something remarkable have been put on around. It can also be described as innovation with an exception.

“Osun people are highly appreciative and educated and know the value of structure. So on July 16 the Osun people will do wonders positively in such way that Mr Governor will Know that people are appreciating him.”