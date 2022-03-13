From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun Amotekun Corps has arrested eight suspected armed robbers and handed them to the police for investigation.

It was gathered that the robbers came to the state from different states to carry out operation at Ilesa before they were arrested.

The suspects are: Adekunle Joseph (33) from Iragbiji in Osun, Uchenna Alom (42) from Ojoro LG Anambra but lives in Idi-Iroko Sasa, Ogun state, Monday Nweke (32) from Ebonyi state, lives in Ketu, Lagos state, and Sikiru Kareem (26) from Ikire, Osun state.

Other are: Oyekanmi Maruf (32) from Modakeke, Osun state, Adebayo Tobi (20) from Iwo, Osun state, Ifeanyi Njoku (32) from Ebonyi state and Olarewaju Emmanuel, (23) Ipetu-Ijesa, Osun state.

The field Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, who confirmed the arrest to Journalists in Osogbo, on Sunday, disclosed that they were arrested at Modakeke, Ife East local government, Osun, while planning to carryout operation at Ilesa.

He said the suspects were arrested in a hotel following an intelligent surveillance by the officers of the corps in Modakeke.

The suspects, who confessed to have involved in house breaking and stealing of properties, said they were planning another operation before they were arrested.

One of the suspect, Uchena Ellom, who claimed to have come from Lagos State, said “someone called me to come and buy vegetable oil and that there is one shop that we want to go and break in Ilesa and carry cement there. When I came, I wanted to enter the hotel when the Amotekun corps arrested us.”

Amitolu said the suspects have been transferred to the appropriate authority for discreet investigation and prosecution.

He appreciated Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for his support to the corps and commended the DSS operatives for their support.