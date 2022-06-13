From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Unknown gunmen reportedly attacked motorists along old Ila-Orangun/Ijabe road in Osun State, with four passengers sustaining injuries.

It was gathered that the vehicle conveying four passengers going to the Ijabe community in Odo-Otin Local Government from Ila-Orangun was entrapped by the gunmen who started shooting at them.

A security source disclosed that a passerby informed men of Osun Amotekun of the dastard attack which prompted them to swing into action.

“They attack the four passengers in the early hours of Sunday but the men of Amotekun arrived at the scene after they got information about the attack. They engaged the gunmen and one of them was arrested but the four passengers sustained injuries,” the source stated.

The Field Commandant of Osun Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Monday.

He said, “one of the gunmen was arrested by our men while the four passengers that were attacked are currently receiving treatment.”

