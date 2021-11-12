From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An angry mob in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, yesterday, descended on a policeman and beat him to stupor for allegedly causing an accident.

The policeman whose name could not be ascertained was drained in blood and helpless at the Owo-Eba area, along Ilesha road, Osogbo, where the incident happened.

Sources told Daily Sun that some policemen who were not in uniform mounted a checkpoint at the area when a man and his son became their victims.

It was gathered that the man and his son were on their motorcycle when they were stopped by the policemen. Their apparent refusal to comply allegedly led to an argument and on of the policemen allegedly pushed them, leading to an accident.

An eyewitness recalled that the man had a fracture after falling into a gutter as a result of disagreement with the policeman.

It was gathered that the falling of the man propelled the crowd to descend on the police officer and they beat him to a pulp.

Eyewitness explained that the policeman could not stand on his feet for some minutes as blood soaked his clothes.

The 48-year-old victim, Hamzat Kazeem, who was rushed to a local bone expert alleged that the policeman pushed him and he fell inside the gutter.

The Field Commander of Osun Amotekun, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, confirmed that he deployed three patrol vehicles to the area to restore peace when he learnt about the incident.

