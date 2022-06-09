From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party.

The Patron of the caucus, Rauf Aregbesola, had earlier congratulated Tinubu in a message.

A statement by the chairman of the caucus, Lowo Adebiyi, available to our correspondent in Osogbo, on Thursday, also denounced the rumour making the rounds that the caucus is forging a working relationship with different parties ahead of the July 16 governorship election in the state.

According to the group, “any individual or group using its name or that of its Patron, Rauf Aregbesola, to negotiate, or anybody who is holding discussions with or negotiating with other political parties is doing it at his own risk.”

Adebiyi urged members of the group all over the state to remain steadfast and resilient in the pursuit of the noble goal.

The group also congratulated Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the flag bearer of the party, calling on the national chairman to intervene in the internal wrangling within the party in Osun.

“The Osun Progressives once again called the attention of the National Chairman of the APC, Senator Adamu Abdullahi to the degeneration of affairs in Osun APC and stressed the need to put an end to it before it is too late,” he added.

