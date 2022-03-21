From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, ‘The Osun Progressives (TOP), has kicked against the candidacy of Senator Iyiola Omisore as the national secretary of the party.

The group described as ‘dangerous dimension,’ the step being taken by some leaders of the party within and outside the state.

A statement by the chairman of TOP, Adelowo Adebiyi, and made available to Journalists in Osogbo, on Monday, alleged that the party leaders are making friends with someone alleged of complicity in the murder of late Bola Ige.

‘We have not ceased from sounding a note of warning to the APC leader who has embraced a fair-weather friend, who is carrying the albatross of complicity in the death of our leaders, Chief Bola Ige,’ Adebiyi stated.

‘As a caucus of progressives, we owe ourselves a duty to caution our leaders and other members of the party on the forthcoming National Convention of the party, as regards the inordinate ambition of Senator Iyiola Omisore.

‘Omisore joined our party in 2021. Before then, he had been a consistent antagonist of our tendencies. He was one of the military politicians who found abode in AD before he joined the PDP when his inordinate ambition could not be realised. He was in PDP between 2002 and 2018. He joined SDP in 2018 to contest the governorship election where he lost to Governor Gboyega Oyetola. He joined the APC to save his safe.

‘It is unfortunate that a set of people have found an ally in a person described as a ‘wolf in wolf clothing’ by Chief Adebisi Akande, who said Omisore crept into his life like a silent malignant cancer. It is more unfortunate that the leaders, among who are two governors in the South West are supporting a stranger who does not share or believe in the progressive’s ideology to take over the secretariat of the party.

‘We condemned and reject in its entirety, the selfish imposition clothed in consensus for Omisore to become the National Secretary of the party. It is crystal clear that the leaders who ratified Omsiore are only interested in protecting their selfish interests at the expense of the wellbeing and progress of APC.’