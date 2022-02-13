From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, “The Osun Progressives (TOP)” has declared support for Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Some members of TOP renounced their membership in Owena, Oriade Local Government Area of the State yesterday, and declared their readiness to strengthen the party for future electoral victories and successes.

Speaking at a meeting in the town, a TOP leader in the axis, Mr Oyediran Mikaheel, said they resolved to return to the mainstream of the party structure, having been convinced by the way and manner the leadership of the party had managed their grievances over time.

He disclosed that over 500 TOP members had renounced their membership in Owena, Ikeji-Arakeji and their suburbs and promised to work in unison to ensure victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship election.

He said: “It is only a fool who had suffered for the party throughout its metamorphosis from Alliance for Democracy (AD) to Action Congress (AC) to Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and now All Progressives Congress (APC) that would pray for the party to fall.”

He attributed their grievances to the perceived anomalies, which he said had been handled and successfully managed in the interest of peace and unity by the leadership of the party.

“We are very happy to return home. This is our party. This is where we belong. This is the party that we all built, and we can’t afford to allow our house to collapse. We may have misunderstandings and disagreements as brothers, what is important is to resolve whatever happened between us; that is what we are doing today.