From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday elected new state executives of the party.

The party’s caretaker chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, was returned unopposed.

Famodun had been the chairman of the APC since 2014.

Other members of the new executives are

Alhaji Tajudeen Lawal, who emerged as Deputy Chairman, Mr. Alao Kamar Olabisi as the state Secretary and Hon. Femi Kujenbola as the Treasurer.

The woman leader, Alhaja Kudirat Fakokunde, was also returned unopposed and Mr. Akinwemimo Olagoke was elected as the State Youths Leader.

The party also elected 28 others into different state executive post.

