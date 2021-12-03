The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Osun State on Friday in Osogbo described the death of former Senate President, Dr Joseph Wayas, as a loss to the country.

Dr Wayas died in the early hours of Tuesday at a London hospital at the age of 80 years. He was born on May 21, 1941.

He was Nigeria’s senate president in the Second Republic between 1979 and 1983.

APC’s spokesman in Osun State, Mr Kunle Oyatomi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Wayas was a peace-loving fellow at the Senate during the Second Republic.

“He made great impact and left a vacuum that had been difficult to fill.

“The senate was so interesting when as a journalist you are covering him and his colleagues.

“It was politics without bitterness because of the love and support he enjoyed from other senators,’’ Oyatomi said.

He said Wayas was loved by the majority, especially journalists because of his exemplary qualities.

“He was a man full of wisdom and knowledge, making newsmen to always want to hear him speak at the senate.

“He was full of wisdom and knowledge, making him a special person,’’ he said.

Oyatomi prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss. (NAN)

