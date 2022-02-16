From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Rauf Aregbesola-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), protested against the Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode, on Wednesday, accusing him of bias.

Led in a protest by the factional chairman of the party, Rasaq Salinsile, the protesters stormed the police command in Osogbo, demanding the removal of the police commissioner.

