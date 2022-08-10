From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Rasaq Salinsile, on Wednesday said the chairman of the party, Prince Gboyega Famodun and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, ‘cheaply’ delivered victory to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the July 16 governorship election.

He stressed that the impunity of the duo on party issues led to the total collapse of the APC’s winning structures and the eventual loss of the governorship election.

Salinsile who stated this at a press conference in Osogbo said the governor and Famodun deliberately weakened the party by wishing away ‘dog-handlers’ and grassroots mobilisers who have been delivering a victory for the party since 2007.

He asked the national secretariat of the party to immediately restructure Osun APC, noting that the only way to bring back the winning strength of the party is to re-organise it before the 2023 general elections.

Salinsile said, “it is unfortunate that both Famodun and Oyetola wanted to dislodge genuine progressives in the party with paperweight politicians who could not win their units, wards and local government.

He denied the allegation that the factional group, ‘The Osun Progressives’ (TOP), worked against APC and mobilised voters for PDP’s Ademola Adeleke.

Salinsile maintained that Famodun’s inability to manage the party because of his selfish interest is responsible for the APC’s electoral misfortune.

“Let me quickly note that they are up at harm to finish Osun APC with an instruction to ward chairmen to start suspension of members of TOP from the APC,” Salinsile added.

However, the media adviser to the APC chairman, Famodun, Kola Olabisi, noted that the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, had attested and confirmed that the TOP people worked for his success during the governorship election.

Olabisi stated that the threat made by the TOP that they will work against the reelection of Oyetola is reflected in the result of the election.

“Salinsile’s position that the members of the TOP worked for Oyetola is a fluke and face-saving which could only be believed by scallywags based on direct and verifiable circumstantial evidence before and after the election.

Salinsile and his people don’t have the moral right to canvass, effect or suggest the restructuring of the Osun APC after having collectively and conscientiously worked for the PDP in the state,” Olabisi added.