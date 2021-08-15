Governor of the State of Osun, Adegboyega Oyetola, has again appealed to the members of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state to give peace a chance and allow the ongoing appeal process run its full course.

He also condemned what he termed the “unruly behavior” exhibited by some aggrieved members of the party at the APC Secretariat in Osogbo, saying no sane society would condone any act of lawlessness.

The governor has therefore directed security operatives to take charge of the party secretariat to prevent any further break down of law and order.

Oyetola who sympathised with individuals who sustained injuries, called on security operatives to fish out perpetrators and ensure justice was served.

In a press statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, yesterday, the governor noted that Osun and its people are known for peace and urged all to avoid acts that could tarnish the state’s reputable image.

He further noted that political intolerance was injurious to the unity and collective peace of the State.

While appealing for calm, the governor also said that government would not tolerate any act of criminality or violence in any part of the state under the guise of politics or any guise whatsoever.