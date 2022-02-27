Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has again thanked party leaders, supporters, loyalists and critical stakeholders for the huge support they gave him, including trooping out en massse during the just-concluded primary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, where he emerged victorious.

The governor’s appreciation was contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday.

Specifically, he acknowledged the role played by the leadership of ‘Igbimo Agba’ (Elders Council), especially Chief Bisi Akande, Engineer Sola Akinwumi, Otunba Iyiola Omisore, Sooko Adeleke Adewoyin, Mrs. Titi Laoye Ponle and others too numerous to mention, saying their wise counsel helped in bringing the party back to life.

He also thanked the party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, and other party excos for their unflinching loyalty and support, adding that their firm stand on the need to reposition the party paid off last Saturday.

Oyetola said he did not begrudge those who contested the ticket against him, saying it was the expression of their democratic rights, just as he thanked members of the National and state Assemblies and the cabinet members for standing by him.