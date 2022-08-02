From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some members of the Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, staged a peaceful protest against the party Chairman, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, demanding his removal over alleged incompetence to resolve the lingering crisis within the party.

The protesters walked through Odi-Olowo, Ogo-Oluwa to the Osun House of Assembly in Osogbo where they delivered a letter to the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye.

They accused Famodun of destroying the party as a result of his inability to lead the party to victory in the last July 16 governorship election in the state.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as “For The Osun APC, Famodun Must Go,” “Osun APC Must Be Restructured Now,” “Osun APC Needs Restructuring, Famodun Must Go,” “Save Osun APC From Total Collapse, Sack Famodun,” “Aregbesola Is The Soul Of APC/Progressive Politics In Osun, There Is No Life In Osun APC Again,” “2023: Asiwaju May Lose Osun With Famodun As APC Chairman,” among others.

One of the protesters, Comrade Abosede Oluwaseun, accused the party Chairman of high-handedness saying “for the past three and half years, he (Famodun) has turned his own house to party Secretariat.

“With conscious, sincere and objective analysis of the outcome of the governorship election, we discovered that the electoral loss is not only self-induced by the party’s administrators, it also reflects party issues which had been raised by concerned minds in the recent past.

“The party issues, which are unattended to till the present moment, regrettably cost our party the electoral victory and as concerned progressives, we felt the necessity to inform you that it is not safe to approach the 2023 general elections with the same paper-tiger party under the leadership of Prince Gboyega Famodun, the State Chairman of the APC in Osun State,” she added.

Addressing the protesters, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Owoeye assured the party members of the necessary steps to make the party united and formidable.

He said, “I want to assure you of a fact that every necessary step to be taken for our party to be united and formidable to continue to rule and win future elections would be taken.”

However, the APC party Chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, condemned the protest t, describing it as shameful.

In a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Kola Olabisi, Famodun said “the protest was shameful, callous, primitive, selfish, wicked, misplaced and inconsiderate for the Aregbesola supporters.”