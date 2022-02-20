From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An independent observer group, Advocacy for Advancement of Peace & Harmony in Africa Initiative (ADAPHAI), has lauded the Osun State governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for peaceful and transparent conduct.

ADAPHAI, which monitored the exercise, asserted that the process was strictly in line with electoral guidelines and democratic ethos.

Addressing a press conference in Osogbo, the state capital, on Saturday evening, the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Sulaimon Subaru, averred that the process allowed every member of the party to exercise franchise in the atmosphere of peace.

”On the primary election of All Progressives Congress, APC, of today, the preponderant reports from the 332 wards monitored by our officials who are election experts adjudged the process as peaceful and orderly.

“The pattern of conduct of the process was credible and in line with the democratic ethos and electoral guidelines with the display of party register in all the 332 wards and proper accreditation of party members.

“The turnout of members of the party was massive and participation was active and encouraging. largely, every member was given opportunities to exercise their franchise without any form of intimidation.

“All in all, the process of the APC Primary election in Osun State was free, fair and democratic, it is indeed a model for other states and other political parties”

“However, there were reports of violence in three wards; Ward 2 Ede North where some suspected hoodlums invaded the voting centres with guns to destabilised the voting during accreditation, Gidigbo Ward 2 Iwo, where the Iwo Local Government Chairman, Mr Kamonru Ishola was allegedly assaulted and Ward 6, Osogbo, Atakunmonsa East were a yet to be identified man was shot dead by political thugs but the vehicle used for the operation was granted by the security personnel.

“In all, the report of violence is less than 1percent in all the 332 wards in the state and our rating, the process in its entirety is excellency judging from recent political party primaries conducted in Anambra and Ekiti state,” Subaru said.

The Peace Advocate however condemned the activities of some politicians in the state preceding Saturday’s exercise, which created tension and panic describing it as divisive and vindictive.

He also frowned at what he called a reckless display of power by some politicians, particularly the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola with apparent abuse of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to foment trouble in the state.

Subaru, eulogised the peaceful nature of the Governor of the State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, noting that he has been very calm in the face of provocation.

He said, “we have been monitoring political events in Osun for many years with satisfactory knowledge and understanding of the inherent dynamics in its polity.

“The recent political development in the state has put Osun on the front burner of national debate and political discourse.

“As a leading organisation with a mandate to promote good governance and political stability through the propagation of peaceful co-existence and non-violent culture, we considered it paramount to do a thorough intervention in the state to ensure is a known fact that the state by all standards remains a peaceful federating unit, arguably the most peaceful.

“Meanwhile, the capacity to sustain that feat solely rests on leadership, it is on that note that we commend the Governor of the State, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, for his peaceful nature and maturity to remain calm irrespective of the degree of provocation.”