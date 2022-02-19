From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, was absent at the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in the state on Saturday.

Reasons for the absence of the Minister could not be ascertained. It was gathered that he was in the state on Friday.

At his ward in Ifofin, Ilesa ward 8, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola scored 309 while Moshood Adeoti scored 146.

Members of the faction led by Aregbesola, The Osun Progressives (TOP), said the absence of the Minister affected their poor performance, alleging that doctored register was used.

Details soon…