From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Minister of Interior and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola led the faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday to Iwo Local Government on a consultation visit to his loyalists.

The factional governorship aspirant, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, said that progressive politics in the stage was near-dead before the arrival of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in 2004.

A statement by Abiodun Agboola, the Publicity Secretary of the faction, quoted Adeoti as saying that Aregbesola resuscitated the progressive politics after the People Democratic Party (PDP) had taken over the state.

He stated that Aregbesola committed his life and resources to the resuscitation, maintenance and development of progressive politics before, during and after he became the governorship candidate of the Action Congress (AC).

Adeoti said Aregbesola does not deserve the humiliation and betrayal being experienced by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and his followers.

‘Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola resuscitated progressive politics in Osun. Anybody who was around in the state between 2004 and 2010 will know that Aregbesola was the harbinger of hope, confidence and power for the progressive party in the state,’ he stated.

‘Everybody will agree that if not for Aregbesola’s doggedness, modern politics and collective efforts, the PDP would have remained in power till date.’

Speaking at the event, Aregbesola, said he had stomached betrayal, hypocrisy and backsliding from the people he was serving wholeheartedly.

Aregbesola said he decided to take a new path when he realised that the person he was loyal to was out to destroy him and everything he stand for.