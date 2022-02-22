From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has rejected the result of last Saturday’s governorship primary in the state.

A statement by the publicity secretary of The Osun Progressives (TOP), Abiodun Agboola, yesterday, quoted the chairman of the group, Rasaq Salinsile, as describing the primary as a charade, ruse and sham.

He said the primary was fraught with fraud and manipulation, alleging that its candidate, Moshood Adeoti, was not allowed to have access to the membership register used for the exercise.

“By this, he was denied knowledge of how many members the party had as at the day of the election which is contrary to morality and the law. We put it on record the fact that many people were disenfranchised, as APC members who trooped to the election centres with their membership slips, could not find their names on the register.

“Contrary to the guidelines, accreditation did not take place in many election centres while result sheets were unavailable. The appointees of Governor Gboyega Oyetola were the appointed electoral officers and supervisors of the exercise. We note that there were over voting in some areas while the much talked about presence of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was far-fetched.

“Many members who were not part of Governor Oyetola’s IleriOluwa group were chased away from election centres by thugs and hoodlums hired by government agents. We are therefore convinced that justice has not been served and therefore rejects the result and will be approaching the Appeal Committee to be set up by the National Secretariat,” the statement added.