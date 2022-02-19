From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The former governor of Osun State and Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to push out their women for the governorship primary election holding today in the state.

Aregbesola who is leading a faction of the APC in the primary election, The Osun Progressives (TOP), made the call in a statement signed in his hometown, Ilesa, and made available to the Saturday Sun by his media aide, Sola Fasure.

He said, “I am also appealing to our members to push out the women and let them lead the process by coming out decently and peacefully. This is to demonstrate the customary dignity of women as matriarchs, mothers, wives and daughters, which confers on them the special protection status from violent attacks from thugs and hoodlums.