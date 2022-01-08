From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The National Reconciliation Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday visited governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State upon their arrival at Osogbo to settle the rift within the party.

It was gathered that the committee led by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, visited the governor at the government house, Ilobu road, Osogbo.

According to a statement from the office of the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ismail Omipidan, the committee expressed their readiness to ensure fair hearing, equity and justice in carrying out their assignment.

Senator Adamu said they are ready to attend to palpable contentious matters, treat petitions and elicit responses after which their report would be made in line with the directive of the authority of the party at the national level.

“I want to thank Mr. Governor for personally being available to receive us. We are the committee appointed and inaugurated sometimes in November last year to serve as members of the reconciliatory committee on issues that border on relationship and institutional matters.

“We have done much on the northern states and we started that of Southwest on Thursday in Lagos. We were in Ogun State, and today, we are in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

“As a matter of tradition and respect, when we go to a State like this, where our party is in power, we owe it a duty to pay courtesy on the Governor, because here (Government House) is our home, to announce and inform him we are in his land. That is what brought us here. After this, it is our intention to see what efforts had been made on those who petitioned. If they are identifiable, we want to meet with them.

“After meeting them, we will come back to our home to meet the Governor and our party so that if there is any allegation or accusation from the petition received, and after listening to the petitioners, we will listen to the responses in order to ensure fair hearing from all the parties involved.

“Our intention here is to maximize the opportunity of getting evaluation of relevant materials after which we will go to Abuja and sit as a committee and develop what we have in the report, which we will share with the authority of the party at the national level that appointed us.”

In his response, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola assured the committee of his cooperation and support to carry out the exercise.

He expressed confidence in the composition and ability of the members of the Committee to dispense justice and ensure fair play throughout the exercise.

“I appreciate this visit and I thank you most sincerely for taking the trouble to come to us. No organization without issues, but what is important is to find possible way of reconciliation.

“We will give you all the support. You will have the maximum cooperation expected of us. I welcome the idea of accepting petitions and finding solutions to all contentious issues.”