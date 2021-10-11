From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The local government chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun State, have been urged to begin to strategize and work with stakeholders for the actualization of the second-term agenda of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The caretaker chairman of the APC in the state, Prince Gboyega Famodun, who sworn in the local government chairmen at the party secretariat, Osogbo, urged them to work in synergy with the traditional rulers and other stakeholders in their respective zones.

Noting that the governorship election draws nearer, Famodun advised the local government chairmen to participate and attend all programs of the party.

He said, “I urge you to live to the dictate of your oath of office and I want to believe that your watchword and your guard is the constitution of the party. Apart from that, you should discharge your duty in line with the oath of office you have just taken. I want to urge you to be faithful to party members and all leaders of the party must be respected.

“I want you to put your hands on deck. We are in the election year, the governorship election is less than a year and we need you to galvanize the party behind the governor and leaders of the party. You should discharge your duties faithfully and be sure that all hands are on deck.

“At each of your local government areas, know each polling unit especially the new one that has just been created. You need to work seriously with stakeholders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and many others. You must give the community support and attend community assignments with your local government.

“The doors of the party are open to everyone. If you meet any challenge that you can’t surmount, the party leaders in your area can help out. The party will support you in the course of your work,” Famodun stated.

