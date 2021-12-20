By Zika Bobby

Osun State chapter of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) has scored Governor Gboyega Oyetola low in the provision of infrastructures and social amenities.

It called on the governor to urgently prioritise infrastructure.

The party castigated the governor for embarking on the construction of a flyover at Olaiya area in Osogbo, the state capital, describing it as White Elephant project.

A statement by APM Chairman who doubles as Inter-party Advisory Committee Chairman, Wale Adebayo, said the call has become imperative following recent happenings in the state.

It also lampooned the governor for his failure to conduct local government elections, stressing that the 1999 Constitution did not give room for a caretaker committee at the local government level.

APM noted with dismay the non-constitution of statutory boards by the governor since he assumed office.

It called on the governor to rejig the Amotekun corps to make it functional like other South West state.