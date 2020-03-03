Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly at a plenary, on Tuesday, passed the state of Osun Security Agency and Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill 2020 into law.

The bill having gone through all the necessary legislative procedures was passed with some amendments and corrections.

The speaker, Timothy Owoeye at the plenary said that the House had considered the gray areas during the last week public hearing before the bill scaled through the second reading and passed it into law for the assent of the state governor.

The Amotekun Corps law now ensures that offenders should be identified by corps and duly registered by the police and other relevant security agencies and that the office of the Attorney General of the state must be notified about such identification and arrest.

The amendments also specified that a corps commander is to be appointed by the governor with the confirmation of the Assembly and must be assisted in the discharge of his duties by a deputy, field commander among others

The law had it that there shall be an area command of the Amotekun Corps in each of the federal constituencies of the state.

The Amotekun Corps law also stipulated that a registered resident of the state upon the presentation of national identity card, voters card or the Omoluabi card maybe eligible for enlistment as a member of the corps.

Owoeye commended the governors of the South West and the conference of speakers for their steadfastness in bringing the Amotekun Corps into fruition.

He also lauded members of the 7th Osun Assembly for their support in giving the bill a speedy passage.

Owoeye stressed that after some administrative work on the passed bill, it would be transmitted to the executive arm of government.