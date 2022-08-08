From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly, on Monday, passed into law a bill for the upgrade of Ilesa College of Education into a full-fledged university.

The Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, said governor Adegboyega Oyetola can now go ahead and appoint a working committee for the take-off of the university.

Governor Oyetola announced in March the upgrade of the state College of Education, Ilesa to a full-fledged university.

The University of Ilesa Establishment Bill 2022 was sponsored by the speaker.

A statement by an aide to the speaker, Kunle Alabi, stated that the bill was passed into law.

He quoted the Speaker as saying, “now that the bill has been passed into law, the governor may appoint a working committee to see to the making of the university anytime from now.”

