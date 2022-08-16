From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State House of Assembly on Tuesday rejected a bill seeking for an independent candidate to contest election in Nigeria.

The assembly also rejected a bill seeking to allow the public servants to engage in other vocations beyond farming. The two bills rejected are contained in sections 26 and 58 of the 1999 constitution.

A statement by the Press Secretary to the speaker, Kunle Alabi, explained that the bill seeking an Act to alter section 121 of the constitution to allow financial autonomy for the state legislators and judiciary was okayed.

The sections rejected by lawmakers by voice votes say, “a bill for an Act to alter Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 to permit public servants to engage in healthcare education, production and services beyond farming, and for related matters. “A bill for an act to alter the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999, to provide for independent candidacy in Presidential, Governorship, State Houses of Assembly and Local Government Councils elections and for related matters,” he added.

The Speaker, Timothy Owoeye and members directed the Clerk of the House, Simeon Amusan to transmit the resolution of the Assembly on the fifth alteration to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999 as amended to the National Assembly.